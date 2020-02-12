HHH Comments On NXT/Full Sail University Relationship, NXT Episode To Air Elsewhere Due To Prior Commitment, & More

As noted, Triple H hosted a media call this morning to promote Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Portland” event.

Triple H also discussed WWE’s relationship with Full Sail University for the NXT brand, and possibly taking the show on the road every now and then. Justin LaBar asked if WWE is contractually obligated to do TV each week with Full Sail, and if they are available to take NXT TV on the road at times, or if that has been discussed. Triple H said they would pursue different opportunities for the brand, but will always do what’s best for business. He also noted that the company, all the way to the top, values the relationship with Full Sail.

“Yeah, look, we have… Full Sail is one of our most valued partners I think that we have in WWE,” Triple H said. “It’s a funny thing, almost more like a family relationship than it is just a strictly business relationship. To be honest, at this point I can’t even tell you if we have a contractual obligation to it at this point because we’re just at the point where we just have conversations, and, ‘Hey, here’s what we’re going to do when this opportunity came up.’ Or, ‘Hey, here’s what we want to do.’ We feel like being here is a strength, we feel like being here longterm is an opportunity and a moment. It’s a learning experience for everybody because people forget what happens here benefits all of WWE. We’re not just… through our relationship with Full Sail, we’re not just training talent, in-ring talent.

“We have producers and directors that are doing WrestleMania now, and that level of stadium shows, that cut their teeth on that job h ere and wouldn’t have had that opportunity otherwise. We have camera guys – same thing. They’re weekly now, RAW and SmackDown, doing pay-per-views, they’ll do WrestleMania, that cut their teeth doing that here. The amount of talent, in-ring and outside of the ring, production-wise, you know, writing teams. Every aspect of what we do, the stuff that you see and don’t see. People just see what they see on TV and they think that’s the end of it. The machine that is behind it is massive, and us creating, the people that are inside the gears of that machine, are what happened here at Full Sail. I can’t… the partnership goes so far beyond all of that, from just, ‘Hey, we’re renting out your live facility every Wednesday.’ It’s so much more than that, and we value that partnership at the highest of levels, and I really mean that, across the board of the company. Full Sail is like family to us and part of that partnership… to that point, we’ll always do what is best for business and if we felt like there was a different opportunity with the brand, we absolutely would look into it.”

Triple H also revealed that one upcoming episode of NXT TV will not air from the NXT Arena at Full Sail due to a prior commitment that the school has. He said an announcement on the special episode will be coming soon.

“There will be a show coming up, we’ll have an announcement coming soon, where we’ll be out of Full Sail for a week because there’s a prior commitment here,” he said. “And it’s a commitment that they can’t change, and we’re OK with that. We’ve known about it since the very beginning. They’re also running a very successful college here, and a very successful business of their own. So, it’s not just about what we need, it’s about what we need together, and how do we make that work. So, they’re supportive of us, we’re supportive of us, and we do what’s best for each other, but we can do that with whoever we want to do that, and however they want us to do that.”