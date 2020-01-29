HHH Congratulates The Broserweights After Dusty Classic Win On NXT

Triple H took to Twitter tonight to congratulate the winners of the 2020 WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

As noted, this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network saw Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne (The BroserWeights) win the tournament finals over Zack Gibson and James Drake (The Grizzled Young Veterans). Riddle and Dunne won the 2020 Dusty Classic Cup trophy, and a “Takeover: Portland” title shot against NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era on Saturday, February 16.

Triple H wrote, “Winning the #DustyClassic with that type of performance in the finals, is what elevates careers. Congratulations to @PeteDunneYxB and @SuperKingofBros #WWENXT”

Riddle and Dunne have not responded to the congratulatory comments as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

You can see Triple H’s full tweet with backstage photo below: