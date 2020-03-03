HHH Congratulates The Street Profits, Street Profits Comment On Rematch

Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate new RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits after their big win over Seth Rollins and Murphy on last night’s WWE RAW from Brooklyn.

“Swagger and TAG TEAM GOLD like nobody can… congratulations to @MontezFordWWE and @AngeloDawkins on winning the #Raw Tag Team titles! #WeAreNXT,” Triple H wrote.

Above is video of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins participating in their championship photo shoot, and below is post-show video of the champs talking to Sarah Schreiber about giving Rollins and Murphy a rematch at Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Ford and Dawkins also took to Twitter with reactions to last night’s title change.

Ford, who also gave a shout-out to Kevin Owens for helping them get the win, wrote, “CHAMPIONS IN BARCLAYS. GOD IS EVERYTHING. #StreetProfits #RAW”

Dawkins added, “Pressure Breaks pipes but WE break pressure now time for some Orange Juice #StreetProfits #RawTagTeamChampions #RAWBrooklyn”

You can see their related tweets and video below:

