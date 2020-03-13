Triple H Gets A “Quiet Demotion” With New WWE Job Title?

There’s been talk within WWE that Triple H was recently given a “quiet demotion” in the office, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Triple H previously worked as the Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events & Creative since 2013, but recently received a new job title – Executive Vice President of Global Talent Development & Strategy. He also has his Senior Producer and creator roles with the WWE NXT brand.

The WWE Hall of Famer was working as the head of talent relations, for his main job, but he also oversaw several other departments in his role as Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events & Creative. He was reportedly moved away from being in charge of talent and his main duties are now the growth and operation of NXT, selling the NXT TV rights to oversees partners, and the global expansion of the black & yellow brand.

Vince McMahon’s Chief of Staff, Brad Blum, took over Triple H’s other duties as Executive Vice President of Operations, overseeing the departments that Triple H previously ran. This is absolutely a change, and there are people internally, and externally, who have called it a quiet demotion for The Game. It was described as “curious” how the change was kept quiet for around 5 months, eventually revealed in a SEC filing.

The Observer also noted that the labeling of Triple H’s new job title, Executive Vice President of Global Talent Development & Strategy, gives the impression that he is the person negotiating with talent, but that’s actually one of the tasks that he was removed from doing when Blum took over duties. WWE’s Vice President of Talent Relations, Mark Carrano, no longer reports to Triple H and now reports to Blum. Blum has been with WWE since June 2006.