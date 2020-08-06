HHH Lays Down Challenge For McAfee vs. Cole At NXT TakeOver: XXX

As noted before here on PWMania, last night’s NXT ended with a big angle between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee, leading to speculation on a possible match between the two at the upcoming “Takeover: XXX” event.

Triple H appeared on “Get Up ESPN” this morning and told McAfee to put his money where his mouth is.

“We have a big Takeover pay-per-view in a few weeks, August 22nd, NXT ‘Takeover: XXX.’ My call out to Pat McAfee is to put your money where your mouth is,” Triple H said. “Let’s see how bad you are. Pat McAfee vs. Adam Cole on that stage, a massive match. Let’s see what you’ve got, Pat. You think you’re a tough guy? There’s no pads, there’s going to be nobody kicking a ball, there’s just going to be two guys, one-on-one, going at it.”

McAfee has not accepted the challenged but he did tweet after Triple H’s appearance on ESPN. “A lot just happened,” McAfee wrote.

Stay tuned for more.

A lot just happened — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 6, 2020