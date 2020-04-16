HHH On The Bump, WWE Stars Comment On Tozawa, Fantasma Cuts Promo On NXT Debut

– As noted, the tournament to crown a new WWE NXT Interim Cruiserweight Champion will continue next Wednesday on the USA Network as both Group A and Group B will be in action. Group B’s match is El Hijo del Fantasma (Jorge Bolly) debuting vs. Jack Gallagher, while Group A matches announced are Tony Nese vs. Kushida and Jake Atlas vs. Drake Maverick, who was released on Wednesday but allowed to compete in the tournament. The tournament kicked off this week with Group B as Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeated Akira Tozawa. Below is a new teaser vignette for the official NXT TV debut of Fantasma, the former King Cuerno. Fantasma cuts a promo in Spanish and promises to become the next champion.

Fantasma signed with WWE in August 2019 but suffered a knee injury and was on the shelf for a few months. He finally made his in-ring debut in February of this year, and had teamed with Raul Mendoza a few times at NXT live events. It was recently reported that Fantasma would be involved with Mendoza and others in the new abduction storyline, which is reportedly based off a 1970s terrorist group in the United States. There’s no word yet on if those plans are still in the works.

– Triple H has been announced for next Wednesday’s episode of The Bump on all WWE Digital platforms. The show hits the air at 10am ET. This will be Triple H’s first appearance on the show.

– Speaking of this week’s match in the tournament to crown a new NXT Interim Cruiserweight Champion that saw Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeat Akira Tozawa, both Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari took to Twitter to give props to Tozawa.

Gulak wrote, “Amazing how effective @TozawaAkira can be when he isn’t focused on chanting… @WWENXT”

“205 OG @TozawaAkira! One of the best going today, hands down,” Daivari added.

Here are the full tweets-

