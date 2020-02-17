HHH Reveals TakeOver Portland Was WWE’s Highest-Grossing Event In Portland Since 2008

HHH stated during last night’s NXT TakeOver Portland media call that Sunday’s event was WWE’s highest grossing WWE show in Portland since 2008.

“I thought we had a great night tonight here in Portland for Takeover,” Triple H said, opening the call. “This was the highest-grossing WWE event in Portland since 2008, which for me, I believe is really saying something. This has been a great market for us, but to come here to Portland with NXT for Takeover, with no RAW, SmackDown, or pay-per-view event attached to it, with no weekend of events attached to something to sort of draft off in any way, shape or form, which sometimes helps and sometimes is difficult when there’s four shows or whatever, back-to-back. But for me, coming in here to Portland and having this event, doing the business that we did, is incredible. It’s a testament to the talent, and the brand, and everything that it’s doing, and I thought we had a spectacular show from start to finish.”