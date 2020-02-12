HHH Talks NXT Ratings And Working To Make Them Better, & More

Triple H hosted a media call this morning to promote Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Portland” event, and discussed how NXT is doing on the USA Network on Wednesday nights against AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Triple H was asked why he thinks NXT isn’t doing as well in the key demographics as the competition is, and what he feels the company can do to better improve those numbers. Triple H said it’s all about the long game, but he is happy with how NXT is doing, and they have plans to move the brand in the direction they want to take it. He also admitted that they need to reach more fans in the younger demographics.

“I think it’s all about the long game,” Triple H said. “And what we have to do is get to the people in the younger demos. When you’re promoted in younger demos and you’re viewed in those younger demos, promotionaly, then those are the people that you attract. When you’re promoted in different demos… when you look at NXT on USA and you break down the numbers, it’s very similar to a RAW number, it’s very similar to a USA number, because that’s where we’re promoted, and that’s where we’re seen, and that’s where everything else goes. But the long game is building up the brand that you’ve built.”

Triple H continued and stood by the NXT in-ring product up against AEW’s. He also expressed confidence that NXT will rise in those needed demographics.

“I think that, and people can make this argument, but I think what we’ve done is come in and proven the in-ring product from a hardcore, not a hardcore in the old sense, but in a passionate fanbase of bell-to-bell action standpoint, arguable that it is bell-to-bell, the equivalent or better than anybody.

Now you start to do different things, you start to add in a bit more entertainment, you start to add in a bit more variety. You start to add in some other things. You have to establish it first. I view it no different than establishing a character within an individual show. So again, when I say it’s for the long game, that’s what it’s for. Now as you establish that brand, now you begin to promote it outside, now you begin to move outside those things. We’ll get those numbers and the demos where they need to be. I’m happy with where the show is, I’m happy with its trajectory right now, and you know, the plans are in place to continue to move it in the direction that we want it to go.”