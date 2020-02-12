HHH Talks Riddle vs. Lesnar, Possible NXT Championship Match At WM37

Triple H was asked about a possible WWE NXT Title match at WrestleMania 36 during today’s “Takeover: Portland” conference call.

While he didn’t say one way or the other if we could see Adam Cole defend the NXT Title on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Triple H said the “Takeover: Tampa” event during WrestleMania 36 Weekend will be “epic” in itself. He talked about how WrestleMania is already a huge event and it’s hard to add another title match to it. He said WrestleMania is already a week-long event and then the long show on the day of at the stadium, that they don’t want to put too much on the card because then you risk diminishing your returns.

Regarding Matt Riddle possibly facing WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Triple H said he’s never asked anyone about it and Vince said he never disapproved of it. If he did, Triple H would’ve gotten a phone call about some of the online behavior. He said he heard the rumors we heard but the conversation is between Riddle and Lesnar, no one else. He said “it is what it is” regarding the reports, and said Riddle is very talented, but very vocal, which he sees as a great thing. Triple H went on and said Riddle writes checks that he thinks he can cash in his own mind, and the sky is the limit for him but we’ll see what happens