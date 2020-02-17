HHH Talks TakeOver Portland Matches, Thanks Poppy For Her Performance, & More

As seen in the posts below, Triple H tweeted during last night’s NXT TakeOver Portland event with his reactions to the various matches.
He had praise for just about everyone involved, and also thanked Poppy for her musical performance at the beginning of the show.
The @ModaCenter is #NXTLOUD for #NXTTakeOver: Portland!@WWENXT #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/CxqSQWEJhv
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 17, 2020
We all win. #WeAreNXT.#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/FMmnXYVnvC
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 17, 2020
Two of the best to ever walk through @WWENXT… what a match. #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/QNM5IHCiMw
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 17, 2020
.@RheaRipley_WWE. Star. @BiancaBelairWWE. Star. @MsCharlotteWWE returning to the place that made her one.
It’s official… @RheaRipley_WWE vs. @MsCharlotteWWE for the #NXTWomensTitle at #WrestleMania!!!!#NXTTakeOver #WeAreNXT https://t.co/qKDIhqUQAA
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 17, 2020
BROOOOO. Amazing!!
NEW @WWENXT Tag Team Champions, @PeteDunneYxB @SuperKingofBros #NXTTakeOver #WeAreNXT https://t.co/FFMVGpTvKK
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 17, 2020
Undisputed. #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/wDdUj8vVhX
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 17, 2020
Top to bottom #NXTTakeOver was phenomenal. Thank you to @poppy for lending her sound to our night and kicking off the show the way we like it….LOUD! #WeAreNXT https://t.co/hF4UCIbE6S
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 17, 2020