HHH Talks TakeOver Portland Matches, Thanks Poppy For Her Performance, & More

As seen in the posts below, Triple H tweeted during last night’s NXT TakeOver Portland event with his reactions to the various matches.

He had praise for just about everyone involved, and also thanked Poppy for her musical performance at the beginning of the show.

Two of the best to ever walk through @WWENXT… what a match. #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/QNM5IHCiMw — Triple H (@TripleH) February 17, 2020