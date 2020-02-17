HHH Talks TakeOver Portland Matches, Thanks Poppy For Her Performance, & More

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As seen in the posts below, Triple H tweeted during last night’s NXT TakeOver Portland event with his reactions to the various matches.

He had praise for just about everyone involved, and also thanked Poppy for her musical performance at the beginning of the show.

