High Hopes For New NXT Star That Has Been Compared To A Young John Cena

Jacob Kasper was one of eight people signed to WWE in October of 2020 after becoming a two-time All-American heavyweight wrestler at Duke University. Gerald Brisco, who recruited Kasper, said the following to ESPN.com a few years ago:

“In my nearly 50 years in the wrestling business, I have seen only a few wrestlers who have such powerful personalities that when they come into a room, everyone there knows that person has arrived. Jacob Kasper has that type of personality, and he reminds me in many ways of a young John Cena.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that people within WWE think Kasper is “going to be special” and felt he had potential to be a major star before he even signed with the company.

Meltzer noted the following:

“While training, he’s developed a reputation for being a hard worker and quick learner and his name has been mentioned to me a few times and even more of late.”

Kasper debuted as Julius Creed with his brother Drew (Brutus Creed) on the September 7th 2021 edition of WWE NXT as part of the Diamond Mine faction.