High Possibility Of WWE Hosting PLE In Mexico Next Year

Earlier this week, Bad Bunny sparked excitement among fans by claiming that WWE would host Backlash in Mexico. However, he did not provide specifics on when or where the event would take place.

The rumor was quickly debunked, with multiple reports clarifying that WWE currently has no plans to hold Backlash in Mexico. Despite this, the comment has fueled speculation that WWE might host a major event in the country in the near future.

Mexico remains a significant market for WWE to tap into, especially with the recent signing of Penta and the anticipated signing of his brother, Rey Fenix. Additionally, WWE’s roster includes established Mexican stars like Rey Mysterio, Stephanie Vaquer, and Dragon Lee, who would undoubtedly draw massive crowds in the region.

On a recent edition of SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes addressed the possibility of WWE holding a Premium Live Event (PLE) in Mexico, stating:

“I would say probably 2026 is a good possibility. Yeah, very high possibility.”

While Backlash in Mexico may not be happening soon, the potential for WWE to bring a major event to the country in the next few years remains strong, especially with the growing presence of Mexican talent on the roster.