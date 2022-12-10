Hikaru Shida New #1 Contender to AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter

Hikaru Shida is the new number one contender to AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter.

Shida retained her Regina di Wave Title over The Bunny in Friday night’s AEW Rampage episode. Penelope Ford interfered in the match, but Shida still won with her Katana finisher.

Shida has earned a future title shot from Hayter, but there is no word on when that match will take place. This will be their first-ever singles match. The match between Bunny and Shida Friday night was also a first.

Hayter announced on this week’s AEW Dynamite that the winner of Bunny vs. Shida would receive a title shot. After the match, Hayter came out and confronted Shida on the ramp. Hayter will be defending her title for the first time since defeating Toni Storm at AEW Full Gear last month.

Shida is defending the Regina di Wave Title for the second time on AEW programming. On the August 29 edition of Elevation, she previously retained over Emi Sakura. Shida became a two-time champion on August 14 when he defeated Suzu Suzuki at the Wave 15th Anniversary Carnival Wave show in Tokyo, Japan. Shida’s second title defense began on November 6 at the Wave Let’s Enjoy event in Tokyo, with a victory over Yuki Miyazaki. Her victory over The Bunny was her third title defense. Shida and Ibuki Hoshi currently hold the Ice Ribbon International Ribbon Tag Team Titles. On September 24, she and Hoshi defeated Makoto and Hamuko Hoshi at New Ice Ribbon #1230 in Tokyo, making her a five-time champion.

Click here for AEW Rampage results. Here are some highlights from Bunny vs. Shida match, as well as the post-match angle:

