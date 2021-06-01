Hikaru Shida Reacts To Being Made Fun of by Spanish Announcer Willie Urbina

As PWMania.com previously reported, former AEW announcer Willie Urbina was heard on a live mic as he was making fun of Hikaru Shida during the May 28th 2021 Friday Night Dynamite Spanish broadcast. Urbina was promptly fired from the company.

Shida addressed the incident on Twitter and said she didn’t want to mention it before the Double or Nothing PPV. Shida said she’s proud of her race and wasn’t angry about the comments.