Hikaru Shida Reacts To Winning Women’s Title On AEW Dynamite

The 200th episode of AEW Dynamite was a special night for Hikaru Shida.

The women’s wrestling legend captured the AEW Women’s Championship from Toni Storm of The Outcasts in the main event of the milestone event.

After the show, Shida took to Twitter (X) to comment on the big night.

“I did it!! You all did it!! We did it together because I couldn’t do this without you guys! Thank you so much, I heard you this time,” Shida wrote. “I felt it was all dream for a moment after woke up, but no it’s not. I won the main event of 200 anniversary Dynamite and I AM the AEW Woman’s World Champion! Now, here comes Wembley!!!”

