Hikaru Shida Says She Wants This Title Reign To Be Different Than Before

Hikaru Shida wants this AEW Women’s Championship reign to differ from her past run with the title.

The women’s wrestling star spoke with Denise Salcedo for an interview recently, during which she spoke about how she wants this title reign in AEW to be different from her last.

“What I want to do in this reign is what I couldn’t before, so yeah, the interview is one of those,” she said. “I really want to [do a] promo in the ring, where I couldn’t before because of that worry about the English. But now I feel I can do that.”

Shida also spoke about wanting to have a vast array of challengers for her title during this reign.

“Of course, I want to wrestle many girls in AEW, but I want to build more library,” Shida said. “In Japan, we usually have many matches before the title match, and we build the storylines and the fans’ excitement. So I’m happy if I can do that in this reign too.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.