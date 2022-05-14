Hikaru Shida Speaks Out on Being Pulled From AEW’s Owen Hart Tournament

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was announced during the May 13th, 2022 edition of AEW Rampage that Hikaru Shida was hurt during her match against Serena Deeb and Red Velvet will now face Kris Statlander in the Owen Hart tournament.

Shida issued the following statement on Twitter after the announcement was made:

“Well…. I already had 4 matches after the street fight and just finished the greatest fighting musical show. But I seem to have been injured… Japanese wrestling is nothing for them. I’m so sorry. And sorry couldn’t be in the tournament too.”

“I’m glad from my heart that Kris is in the tournament now. And I’m gonna try to enjoy sudden holidays in Japan because it has been a while before I had. Be positive!”

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted the following regarding the matter:

“Everyone at AEW I’ve spoken to is under the impression Shida was aware she’d not be in the tournament before tonight. I assume we’ll learn more or she’ll clarify one way or another.”

Shida later issued a follow-up statement:

“After my Philadelphia street fight a doctor check from AEW was required to participate in the Owen Hart Cup. And I couldn’t re-enter the country in time. I’m so sorry to disappoint everyone. These difficulties sometimes happen with international talents. I feel healthy and never stop trying to improve. Please cheer for Kris while I do my best in Japan! Holy Shida will be back soon.”