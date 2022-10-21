Hikuleo Addresses The NEVER Openweight Title Situation

NJPW star Hikuleo has addressed the NEVER Openweight title situation and didn’t not have kind words for the current champion Karl Anderson.

Anderson pulled out of a scheduled NEVER Openweight title defense at NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5th against Hikuleo as he was added to the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia which is also scheduled for November 5th.

After his match at a live event in Iwate on October 21, Hikuleo head some choice words for Karl Anderson:

“You think you forgot about me? I’ve got alot on my plate right now, but I can make time for you. What are you scared of, Karl Anderson? The second non Japanese person to make the finals of the G1, scared of someone who’s just coming back from a learning excursion? The former multi time IWGP Tag Team Champion, scared of someone who’s only had two title matches?

Listen, you want to call yourself ‘bright lights’? Don’t forget who turned on those lights for you- New Japan did. And now you want to say those lights are brighter? You want to say your lights are brighter. Well don’t turn your back on us. Don’t forget where you came from.

Karl, you want to hide from me? I’ll find you, and when I do- I’ll knock all your lights out.”

As of this writing, NJPW has not changed the scheduled NEVER Openweight Title match between Karl Anderson and Hikuleo.