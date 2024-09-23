Hikuleo Reportedly Listed On WWE’s Internal Roster

Following a series of signings, WWE fans can expect a new star to make their promotional debut soon.

NJPW Star Hikuleo’s contract with the promotion had expired, and his last date was in June, when many people believed he was done with the company and would be heading to WWE.

In July, he signed with the company. Since the report, there has been speculation that he will be featured in the current Bloodline storyline. Hikuleo is Tama Tonga’s half-brother and the adopted son of WWE legend Haku.

PWInsider.com reports that Hikuleo is listed on the NXT roster. This differs from what WWE has done in the past with other family members involved in the Bloodline storyline, such as Tonga Loa, Tonga Toma, and Jacob Fatu, who were promoted to the main roster immediately.

It’s possible he’s in NXT to train and become accustomed to the WWE style before making the main roster.