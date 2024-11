Former WWE manager Hiroko Suzuki spoke with Ring the Belle on a number of topics, including 16-time World Champion John Cena.

Suzuki said, “I don’t remember much because it was a long time ago. John is very nice. So nice. He kept getting more popular. He is very polite. He was always thinking about wrestling backstage. He always talked so slowly to me. He was so nice.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)