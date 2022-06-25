Hiromu Takahashi Pulled From The Forbidden Door PPV On Sunday

Another big change has taken place to the lineup for Sunday’s AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door pay-per-view.
On Saturday, it was announced by AEW that Hiromu Takahashi has been pulled from the advertised lineup for tomorrow night’s special event.
Hiromu Takahashi (@TIMEBOMB1105) has a fever and can’t travel to America to compete at Forbidden Door. The match will now be a trios match with #BulletClub (@youngbucks & @elpwrestling, with @Hiku_Leo in their corner) vs #DudesWithAttitudes (@Sting, @DarbyAllin & @Takagi__Shingo) pic.twitter.com/jFRUaofU3H
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2022