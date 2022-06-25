Hiromu Takahashi Pulled From The Forbidden Door PPV On Sunday

By
Matt Boone
-


Another big change has taken place to the lineup for Sunday’s AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

On Saturday, it was announced by AEW that Hiromu Takahashi has been pulled from the advertised lineup for tomorrow night’s special event.

Check out the announcement below.

