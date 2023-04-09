Hiromu Takahashi Wants To be First Challenger For New IWGP World Champion SANADA

On April 8th, SANADA realized his dream as he defeated Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Sakura Genesis.

SANADA’s in ring victory celebration was interrupted by the current IWGP Jr Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi who challenged SANADA for his newly won IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

SANADA accepted but on one condition – that Takahashi first must defeat SANADA’s fellow Just Five Guys faction member Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

Before SANADA could celebrate his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship win, he was challenged by Hiromu Takahashi! The match seems on- if Hiromu can beat Yoshinobu Kanemaru for the junior title!#njsg report:https://t.co/bzrkahdTLA Watch the replay!https://t.co/cEFFsYt9pQ pic.twitter.com/vI50r8wqqW — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 8, 2023

Takahashi replied to SANADA by saying it would be his pleasure to defeat Kanemaru and live his dream of winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion while being the IWGP Jr Heavyweight Champion.

Hiromu Takahashi and SANADA were both part of the Los Ingobernables de Japon faction before SANADA left the group a few weeks ago.

As of this writing there has not yet been any match confirmation for Hiromu Takahashi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru.