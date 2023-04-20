Hiroshi Tanahashi Injured, Will Miss NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Tour

New Japan Pro-wrestling superstar Hiroshi Tanahashi suffered a rib injury on April 15th at Capitol Collision and has been taken of the upcoming Road To Wrestling Dontaku tour.

Hiroshi Tanahashi will be absent from forthcoming Road to Dontaku dates with a rib injury. Details, card changes: https://t.co/MEr6EVGFB2#njpw #njdontaku pic.twitter.com/1NKi0eK80t — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 20, 2023

Tanahashi suffered the rib injury during a triple threat match for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles. Tanahashi teamed with Kazuchika Okada as they faced Aussie Open and then champions Motor City Machine Guns. Aussie Open, Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher were victorious in that match to become the new champions.

NJPW has indicated they have updated their match listings for the Road to Wrestling Dontaku Tour.

At Capital Collision on April 15, Hiroshi Tanahashi sustained a rib injury, and was absent from the following night’s Collision in Philadelphia. After examination it has been determined that Tanahashi will be absent from forthcoming events on the Road to Dontaku Series starting today, April 20 in Nara, with a return date to be determined.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Tanahashi wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. Changes have been made to forthcomign cards: for full updated match listings, check our schedule page.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Tanahashi a fast and full recovery.