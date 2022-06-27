Hiroshi Tanahashi Tells AEW Fans He’ll Be Back Soon, Shingo Takagi/Forbidden Door

– Shingo Takagi joined Kazuchika Okada in thanking the fans of AEW at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday night for their warm welcoming at “The Forbidden Door” pay-per-view. Check out his post-show tweet below.

– Hiroshi Tanahashi also thanked the fans on social media. After coming up short against Jon Moxley in the main event, “Ace” wrote, “Thank you Chicago! Thanks guys! I’ll be back soon.” Check out the tweet below.