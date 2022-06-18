Hiroshi Tanahashi to Make AEW In-Ring Debut on Dynamite Before Forbidden Door

On Wednesday’s Forbidden Door go-home edition of Dynamite on TBS, top NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi will make his AEW in-ring debut.

AEW confirmed Tanahashi and Jon Moxley would battle Lance Archer and Chris Jericho on Dynamite during last night’s Road Rager Rampage.

This bout will take place just days before Moxley and Tanahashi compete for the Interim AEW World Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. On Wednesday’s Dynamite, Moxley and Tanahashi had a large in-ring brawl, which resulted in members of The Jericho Appreciation Society attacking Moxley and Tanahashi, with Suzuki-gun members Archer and El Desperado assisting the JAS members.

The Dynamite’s Forbidden Door go-home episode will air live from the Panther Arena at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee on Wednesday. The show’s updated lineup is as follows:

– IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero

– Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro in a match to qualify for the AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way at Forbidden Door with Miro, PAC, and Tomoaki Honma or Clark Connors or Tomohiro Ishii or Yoshinobu Kanemaru

– Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer and Chris Jericho