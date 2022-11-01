Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gabriel Kidd to Main Event 11/5 Edition of NJPW STRONG

The NJPW STRONG Showdown series gets underway this week and NJPW has announced the lineup of matches that will air on November 5th. The episode, which can be seen on NJPW WORLD, will feature three matches.

A number one contender team will be determined for the new NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns who defeated Aussie Open last week for the belts.

NJPW megastar Hiroshi Tanahashi will be headlining the show against Gabriel Kidd.

Here are the scheduled matches for the November 5 edition of NJPW Strong:

Main event : Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Gabriel Kidd

: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Gabriel Kidd Rocky Romero vs Christopher Daniels

STRONG Openweight Tag Team Number One Contenders Match: Stray Dog Army (Misterioso & Barrett Brown) vs TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito) vs LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & The DKC) vs West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)