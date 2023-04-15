Hiroshi Tanahashi’s On Teaming With Kazuchika Okada, His Message To Wrestling Fans In The US, More

Hiroshi Tanahashi, a veteran NJPW wrestler, is in the United States this weekend for two major NJPW events on the East Coast.

Tanahashi is back in the United States for two important matches after defeating Mike Bailey at Impact x NJPW Multiverse United in late March and Daniel Garcia that same weekend at ROH Supercard of Honor. He’ll be headlining tonight’s NJPW Capital Collision pay-per-view in Washington, DC, teaming up with Kazuchika Okada to challenge the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions. The Motor City Machine Guns will compete in a Triple Threat with IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open, who will not be defending. Tanahashi will then headline the NJPW Collision In Philadelphia event on Sunday, teaming up with Lio Rush and Tomohiro Ishii to face Aussie Open and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion TJP.

Tanahashi spoke with Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso about teaming up with his longtime rival and partner Okada at tonight’s Capital Collision event.

“I can rely on Okada,” Tanahashi said through a translator. “He has that ability to turn the tables when the chips are down, and that fires everybody up, myself included.”

Tanahashi and Okada have similar motivations, as Tanahashi acknowledged.

“Okada is trying to make New Japan Pro-Wrestling more exciting, whether in Japan, the U.S., singles or tag team division,” Tanahashi said. “He has the same desire as I do.”

Okada and Tanahashi wrestled their first singles match since 2019 at NJPW’s Battle in the Valley in February. Okada defended his IWGP World Heavyweight Title, which he had just lost to SANADA a few weeks before. Tanahashi addressed Okada’s Battle In the Valley defeat.

“It had been a long time since I wrestled Okada, and I definitely felt a big gap between me and him,” Tanahashi said. “Okada wasn’t blown up at all during the match; I couldn’t drive him into the wall like I had been able to in the past. That’s what I remember the most from the match.”

Tanahashi has stated that he enjoys his trips to the United States and is eager to give his best performance in the ring. He sent a message to his followers.

“I am so thankful for everyone’s support,” Tanahashi said. “Please send your energy to Japan. I will do my best to make wrestling even more exciting in return.”