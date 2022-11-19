Hit Row Disses The Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan in a New Song and Music Video

A diss track directed at The Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan has been released by Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and Briana “B-Fab” Brandy.

As was mentioned, Logan made her return to WWE with her husband Erik and their tag team partner Ivar on last week’s SmackDown. Before B-Fab and Zelina Vega’s scheduled singles match, they attacked Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma.

In a follow-up, Hit Row created a diss track for Logan and The Vikings that was based on the 1994 Mobb Deep single “Shook Ones, Pt. II” beat.

The track is a regular release from Top Dolla’s Freestyle Friday series and can be heard and seen in the Twitter embed down below. For tonight’s SmackDown, the group hinted at an appearance and a response to last week’s assault.

As of this writing, Logan and The Vikings have not responded to the track.

The Hit Row video is available below: