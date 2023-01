On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Hit Row turned heel.

Ricochet defeated “Top Dolla” AJ Francis in a match where the winner would advance to the Men’s Royal Rumble match. After the match, Top Dolla gave Ricochet a handshake before attacking him with the rest of Hit Row to represent their heel turn.

Braun Strowman ran out to save Ricochet, and it appears that they will be feuding with Hit Row in the coming weeks.

