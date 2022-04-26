Homicide Confident That Eddie Kingston Will Be The Next AEW Champion

Homicide made an appearance on Battleground Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

The success of Eddie Kingston in AEW:

“I’m so happy for him. He’s getting his flowers and I’m very, very confident that he’s going to be the next AEW Champion of the world. I’m not talking about the secondary belt or the tag belt. I’m talking about he’s going to be the number one man of that company. I’m really happy for this dude. He deserves it.”

Who he would like to wrestle:

“I would love to wrestle The American Dragon Daniel Bryan because I know the way he is about the National Wrestling Alliance. Of course, CM Punk, Samoa Joe, all the guys I wrestled in Ring of Honor. Of the new guys, Tony Deppen. I wrestled him last week and I would love to wrestle him again. I would love to have Chavo Guerrero and the reason why is because his father was a former champion. Just like Colby Corino, it’s kind of cool that his pop was a former heavyweight champion.”