Hook Signs Contract for Exclusive Signing and Convention Appearance, First Convention Revealed

The Big Event in New York and FTW Champion Hook have signed a new exclusive agreement for signings and appearances. Future book signings and convention appearances by Hook will all be handled by The Big Event.

On Saturday, March 11, Hook will appear at his first convention at The Big Horror Event at the LaGuardia Plaza Hotel in Queens, New York City.

Bryan Danielson also has a contract with The Big Event that is exclusive, so Hook is not the only AEW star to do so.

In both singles and tag team matches, Hook has triumphed in each of his 20 AEW bouts. He is currently teaming with Jungle Boy. On January 11’s Dynamite, they defeated Big Bill and Lee Moriarty, and the following week, they triumphed over Ethan Page and Matt Hardy.

The Big Event’s announcement on Hook is below: