HOOK vs. Roderick Strong For FTW Title Confirmed For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

A new title match is now official for AEW Grand Slam Week.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision on September 14, HOOK vs. Roderick Strong for the FTW Championship was officially announced for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 25.

Thus far, the 9/25 special event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N.Y. will also feature Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness, Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin for a shot at the AEW Championship, as well as The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Tag-Team Championships.

