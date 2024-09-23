HOOK vs. Roderick Strong FTW Title Bout Set For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

The lineup continues to grow for Wednesday’s Grand Slam installment of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

On Monday, All Elite Wrestling confirmed the addition of HOOK vs. Roderick Strong for the FTW Championship for the September 25 show at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N.Y.

The show on 9/25 will also feature:

* Prince Nana Gives Swerve Strickland Update

* Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher (AEW Tag Titles)

* Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin (AEW Title Eliminator)

* Mariah May vs. Yuka Sakazaki (AEW Women’s Title)

* Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness (If Danielson is medically cleared)