Hornswoggle Reacts to Jerry Jones’ Apology for Using the Word “Midget”

The Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones should not have apologized for using the word “midget” earlier this week, according to former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle (aka Swoggle, Dylan Postl).

Former college and professional scouting director for Dallas Larry Lacewell, who also played and coached college football, passed away in May. Earlier this week, during a press conference at training camp, Jones made fun of Lacewell by saying, “Lace held court out here. I’m going to get me somebody, a midget, to stand up there with me and dress him up like Lace and think Lace is still out here helping us.”

The largest dwarfism advocacy group in the world, Little People of America, contacted TMZ with a statement asking Jones to retract his remarks. The statement read, “M—-t is a term that has widely been known to be derogatory for years and should be common knowledge to anyone in the public arena, such as Jerry Jones. Ignorance at this point is simply not an excuse. Any use of this disparaging slur along with suggestions or insinuations that our stature exists for amusement is deplorable and inexcusable. Those who use the term m—-t or any terminology that further stigmatizes people born with dwarfism are asked to educate themselves to eradicate this word. Little People of America is asking Jerry Jones to issue an apology and vow to use appropriate terminology rooted in respect and dignity going forward.”

Tuesday night, Jones apologized and stated, “Earlier today I made a reference which I understand may have been viewed as offensive. I apologize.”

In a follow-up interview with TMZ Sports, Hornswoggle said that Jones’ usage of the phrase did not offend him because he himself used it.

“You didn’t need to apologize to me, Jerry Jones,” Hornswoggle said. “I’m a fan of yours for using the word because I use the word. Because I’m OK, and I don’t take myself too seriously.”

Hornswoggle said that he hopes Jones keeps using the term and that he finds the entire issue to be really ridiculous.

“He’s not using it in a derogatory way. That’s my thing. He’s not making fun of the community with how he’s using it,” he said.

According to the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, “If you get offended by something like that, you’re taking yourself way too seriously. We’re all human. We all bleed the same blood. It’s just ridiculous to me. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”