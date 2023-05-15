Hornswoggle Talks About Portraying Vince McMahon’s Son, Joining DX, More

Former WWE star Hornswoggle, aka Swoggle recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Hornswoggle commented on being under the ring for hours at a time during TV tapings:

“I would have a headset. There were a bunch of Gatorades for the cameramen. I had my own monitor under there. At house shows and live events, there was nothing. It was just me. I would go under there and take a nap. It was the best thing ever. I was comfortable. I’m a little guy. I don’t need a lot of space.”

Becoming Vince McMahon’s son:

“I was told that day. They told me at 3:45 that afternoon. Stephanie McMahon the next week talked to me and she goes, ‘I hope you’re ready because this is going to be the biggest part of your career.’ I was like, ‘Let’s go. Here we go. I’m ready. Let’s do this.’ The 15th Anniversary of RAW, I was on four segments including the opening and the closing camera shots. Then I did a pose down with Hulk Hogan on that show and I did a backstage segment.”

Joining DX:

“It was the greatest thing ever. I got to do DX pyro and it was so awesome. I watched these guys when I was a kid, two of the biggest stars ever, and being able to work with them weekly multiple times a week on international tours, on house shows in the states, it was awesome.”

Turning the WheeLC match from a joke into a positive:

“It was supposed to be presented I believe as a joke and a comedy thing, but we had the best match on the card that night including Evolution vs The Shield in a Street Fight. We killed it and I know we did, and I’m going to tell everyone we did. That might not have been a good move on my end, but I didn’t care at that point. We all had the mindset, all the 3MB guys and the Matadores and Torito, we all had the mindset, and everyone helping us, agenting and producing the match, had the mindset of, shove it up their ass. If we’re going to be honest, shove it up their ass. If they want us to be a Ha Ha comedy thing, let’s just go out there and kill it. It was the greatest thing I’ll ever do in my career. That was the first time I ever got a standing ovation in Gorilla, including Vince and Triple H, so that was a pretty cool thing.”

Working with The Muppets:

“I am a fanatic. To me, it’s wrestling, and then The Muppets. Being able to be in that film with them and seeing how everything works and the behind-the-scenes stuff was awesome. It was literally a pinch me moment every day. It was incredible. I still have a relationship with the people in that company. It’s awesome. It’s such a good feeling.”

