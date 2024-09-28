Hosts Announced For WWE Bad Blood 2024

WWE has announced the hosts for their next PLE.
On the Friday, September 27, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network, a vignette aired prior to the main event of the evening to announce the hosts for WWE Bad Blood 2024.
WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair will host the show, which takes place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on October 5.
Make sure to join us here on 10/5 for live WWE Bad Blood 2024 results coverage.
See you in Atlanta!
WWE Women's Tag Team Champions @BiancaBelairWWE and @Jade_Cargill will be the official hosts of #WWEBadBlood!! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/AJGew2sYuK
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2024