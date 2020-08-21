Hosts Announced For WWE SummerSlam Special On Fox, ThunderDome/SummerSlam Update

– FOX will air a two-hour “SummerSlam’s Hottest Moments” special on Saturday at 4pm ET. WWE has announced that the special will be hosted by Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Below is WWE’s announcement on the special:

Don’t miss “SummerSlam’s Hottest Moments” this Saturday on FOX FOX is turning up the heat for “The Biggest Event of the Summer” with a special presentation of “SummerSlam’s Hottest Moments” this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. The FOX special will feature a collection of the best matches and moments, and exclusive appearances from “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Sasha Banks, Bayley and AJ Styles. The two-hour show will be hosted by Renee Young and Booker T. Get your weekend started right and don’t miss “SummerSlam’s Hottest Moments” at 4 p.m. ET on FOX!

– It took less than one hour for WWE ThunderDome to reach capacity for Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. As noted, WWE opened registration earlier this afternoon but they have since announced that all seats have filled up. Registration for Monday’s RAW should open some time this weekend. SmackDown registration for tonight’s ThunderDome debut also filled up in minutes when registration was opened this past Tuesday night.