Hour 1 Of WWE Raw To Air Commercial-Free, Opening Bout For Tonight Revealed

By
Matt Boone
-

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce appeared in a video on WWE’s X account on Monday afternoon to make some announcements for tonight’s “Season Premiere” of WWE Monday night Raw.

Ahead of tonight’s three-hour program from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the WWE Raw G.M. announced that hour one will be presented commercial-free.

Additionally, Pearce revealed that the opening match will be the Street Fight between The Wyatt Sicks and American Made.

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage.

