House of Black Become The Most Successful Trio In AEW History

By
James Hetfield
-

Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision saw the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews) defeat Alpha Zo, Chris Nastyy and Olumide in a trios match in quick fashion.

This win marks the House of Black’s 25th win as a group overall and has earned them the honor of being the team to win the most trios matches in AEW history.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR