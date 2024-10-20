House of Black Become The Most Successful Trio In AEW History

Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision saw the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews) defeat Alpha Zo, Chris Nastyy and Olumide in a trios match in quick fashion.
This win marks the House of Black’s 25th win as a group overall and has earned them the honor of being the team to win the most trios matches in AEW history.
Perfection by the House of Black!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@malakaiblxck | @Brodyxking | @SNM_Buddy pic.twitter.com/KtAWWHAGl9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 20, 2024
The House of Black continue their reign of suffering and devastation here in #AEW!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@malakaiblxck | @Brodyxking | @SNM_Buddy pic.twitter.com/Kre2Xj9ETQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 20, 2024