House Of Glory Live For The Moment Results – December 20, 2024

On Friday, December 20th, House of Glory presented its final show of the year, “Live For The Moment.” This show streamed live on TrillerTV.

The show marked the return of Matt and Jeff Hardy to House Of Glory. The main event saw The Hardys team up to take on the up-and-coming, Mane Event. We also saw Zilla Fatu put his Crown Jewel Championship on the line against Jake Something, Megan Bayne put her House Of Glory Women’s Championship up against Allie KATCH, a Steel Cage match, and so much more. Check out the full results for this stacked show below.