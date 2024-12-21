House Of Glory Live For The Moment Results – December 20, 2024

On Friday, December 20th, House of Glory presented its final show of the year, “Live For The Moment.” This show streamed live on TrillerTV.
The show marked the return of Matt and Jeff Hardy to House Of Glory. The main event saw The Hardys team up to take on the up-and-coming, Mane Event. We also saw Zilla Fatu put his Crown Jewel Championship on the line against Jake Something, Megan Bayne put her House Of Glory Women’s Championship up against Allie KATCH, a Steel Cage match, and so much more. Check out the full results for this stacked show below.
- Steel Cage match: Idris Jackson def. Carlos Ramirez
- House Of Glory Cruiserweight Championship: Daron Richardson def. Gringo Loco (c), Dante Griffith, J Boujii, Joey Silver, Mantequilla to win the HOG Cruiserweight Championship
- House Of Glory Women’s Championship: Megan Bayne (c) def. Allie Katch to retain the HOG Women’s Championship
- House Of Glory Crown Jewel Championship: Zilla Fatu (c) def. Jake Something to retain the HOG Crown Jewel Championship
- Phumi Nkuta def. Matt Riddle
- Cold Blooded Killers (Charles Mason, Raheem Royal, & Jay Armani) def. House Of Glory World Champion, Mike Santana, & The Bookers (Amazing Red & Brian XL)
- The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) def. Mane Event (Ringmaster Midas & Jay Lyon)