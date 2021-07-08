How Aleister Black Was Legally Able To Appear On AEW Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Aleister Black (now known as Malakai Black) made his debut with AEW during the July 7th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite.

This came as a surprise to people because WWE stars that are released typically have a 90-day non-compete clause before they can start working for other wrestling companies. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com explained what happened:

“PWInsider.com is told that back when Tommy End was moved to the main WWE roster several years ago, the company failed to update his contract from the standard 30 day non-compete that NXT level talents receive to the 90 day non-compete that main roster performers are given.”

Johnson described the situation as a “bad clerical error” by WWE and it’s unknown if this happened with any other stars that were recently released by the company.

In other Black news, AEW has already released his first official t-shirt with the company: