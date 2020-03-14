How Becky Lynch Feels About The Coronavirus Situation

Becky Lynch recently did an interview with TVInsider.com and here are the highlights.

The Coronavirus: “It’s business as usual. I think we’re constantly meeting different people. We’re constantly shaking hands. We know to use hand sanitizer. We’re always exposed to so many different bacteria in our lives and so many different countries. You can’t freak out about any of this stuff. You have to continue on and hope for the best.”

Shayna Baszler compared to Ronda Rousey: “It’s a different animal with Shayna Baszler. The thing about Shayna is whatever you want to say about it, she has been wrestling longer. She is the one who got Ronda into wrestling because she was such a huge fan. We also haven’t seen what she can truly do on Raw. We’ve seen it on NXT. It’s a whole new kettle of fish up on Raw. Ronda is an anomaly. She came in and had this background and pedigree and a worldwide star. We all knew what she was capable of. Shayna is a little less well-known, but I think in that realm she had a lot more to prove. Like I said in my promo on Monday, she is looking to rewrite history because normal people like me don’t beat trained killers like Ronda. But I did, and I will again. I think she is looking to change that. So she is looking to come in as vicious as she possibly can.”