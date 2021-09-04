How Budget Cuts Are Allegedly Affecting WWE Talent and Crew At Events

WWE has made various budget cuts during 2021 includes the releases of numerous talent.

According to reports, WWE ‘cut the backstage camera crews down to one.’ Now creative and talent are under even more pressure while they try to make everything work backstage.

WWE reportedly cut a lot of items from their budget, and many are feeling it. Catering also took a major hit, with the company nixing the catering budget and now the arena supplies catering. The spread is described as ‘terrible,’ but a new ‘cheaper’ catering is coming in Nov.