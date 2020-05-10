How Chris Jericho Feels About His Recent Performances

Chris Jericho wrote the following on Twitter regarding his recent performances in AEW:

Not being egotistical or arrogant, but right here and right now, for the first time since 2010, I honestly feel that I AM the best in the world in the pro wrestling biz. Not gonna discuss or debate. It’s just the way I feel… — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 10, 2020

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes gave praise to Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone’s commentary work in recent weeks:

“I actually said this to Tony and Chris, I think a lot of people are going to miss the duo. A lot of things have come up by necessity. Like the movie “The Replacements,” there’s been a replacement story with the limited roster that we had as we were filming during the quarantine. One of the silver linings – and there’s been a lot of them – is the duo. I think people are going to miss the commentary team of Jericho and Schiavone. To see Tony Schiavone grow into this role even further, a role he didn’t have to grow into is really amazing. He’s been an MVP during this time period.”