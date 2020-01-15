How Close Sheamus Came To Retiring From Wrestling

In an interview with Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda.com, Sheamus talked about hiatus from wrestling and how close he was to retiring:

“It’s something that’s always in the back of your mind. It’s no secret that I had a couple of issues physically, a few injuries, because it is physical what we do – and then my style as well, it trebles that, you know? There were a couple times when I thought, ‘Will I make it back in there?’ Especially when I got a concussion in that match after WrestleMania.”

“But I used that time really well, I went to physiotherapy, went to boxing, kickboxing. I got myself in the best shape possible, dropped 40lbs. I feel better, look better, and I’ve never been hungrier to get back in the ring. For me, the first ten years were just a warm-up. This is the real deal now. I’m just starting, mate. I’m telling you, by body feels amazing. I feel better at 42 than I did at 32.”