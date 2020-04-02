How Close Was WWE To Canceling WrestleMania 36?

In an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Triple H was asked about how close WWE was to canceling Wrestlemania 36 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Here was Triple H’s response:

“It’s really hard to answer that. I think like everybody, we were sort of kind of going through the minute by minute of what was happening. It’s amazing how quickly all of this happened. On Wednesday the 11th we were doing an event at the Performance Center in Orlando that actually had fans. I had mentioned to Vince the day before [and I said] ‘maybe we should leave some of this stuff up just in case [because] it just seems like things are going in a weird direction very quickly. Within a 24 hour period after that, everything was shutting down. Like everything, we’re playing it by ear.”

“We feel like it’s an obligation for us. Our fans have been there for us for years and years and years and we wanna be there for them. In this time where everybody is just doing their best to get through this and kind of stuck home and the world needs entertainment right now. We feel sort of an obligation to give them that.”