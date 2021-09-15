How CM Punk Is Said To Behave Backstage At AEW Events

During an appearance on the Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha podcast, AEW star Ricky Starks talked about the reaction to CM Punk being part of AEW:

“It’s been great. I know that he’s a very hard worker, obviously. Backstage, he’s very mindful of everyone and their matches. He makes sure he talks to them and critiques them afterwards. He’s very approachable. I think having Punk back there is a big morale boost, like a big morale boost.”

Starks also commented on AEW’s current momentum:

“I feel like this is where we turn the corner. Everything is so cyclical in wrestling and pop culture that I think we are really turning that corner into the next phase where things are really going to start popping off here in the next few months if I had to predict.”