How Cody Rhodes Feels About Paul Wight Joining AEW

During an AEW media call earlier this week, Cody Rhodes commented on Paul Wight signing with AEW:

“Paul Wight is a big part of my career. We were involved in a WrestleMania together, and that will always bond you in a unique way,” Rhodes noted. “The Paul Wight that AEW is getting is extremely extremely motivated. I can tell you there wasn’t a long negotiation process simply because he wants to be here. He wants to be here in a different capacity as far as announcing and commentary goes with Elevation.”

“I do think there is a match, or two, or three or four, and that’s just me personally because I know he’s still able to go at a high level, but from a management standpoint, I’m most excited about him just being in our locker room and being seen because we have so many young people who are now all of a sudden famous. Nobody knew who Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, MJF or Ricky Starks really were a few years ago, and now they are emerging on cable and across Warner Media. They’re the future of wrestling. They’re all very important to me, and someone like Paul, not unlike how Sting has been, is really good to keep people grounded, to keep things in perspective. Paul Wight has more to give, and he’s going to give it. He’s going to give it to AEW, so I’m very excited to see that.”