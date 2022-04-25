How Discovery – Warner Media Merger Could Be Good News For AEW

During his What Happened When podcast, announcer Tony Schiavone commented on how the Discovery/Warner Media merger could be good news for AEW:

“The Khan’s are pretty plugged in. That’s what’s different about this era is that if Time Warner/Discovery doesn’t want us, we still have a business. I think there’s always some concern, but we’ve built up a very good relationship with Warner Media.”

“If this merger comes, and as we’ve been reading, they’ve been clearing out a lot of people, it seems to me they are really big into streaming services. What I hope this means is that we are finally going to have a streaming service. In other words, we are finally going to have our own network where we can show our old shows.”