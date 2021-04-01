How Edge Feels About Christian Joining AEW

During an appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast podcast, Edge gave his thoughts on Christian joining AEW…

“I’m not bummed. I want him to be happy, and I want him to get the respect that he deserves. Because I’d like for him to get the on-air respect that the locker room shows him. Because if you ask anyone within our industry, he’s one of the names that people go, ‘Man, that dude.’ Like if you watched the latest ‘Broken Skull Sessions’ with Randy Orton and watch Steve [Austin] and Randy talk about [Christian] and what he brings to the table. I just want him to be wherever he’s going to get that respect. Because whatever the initials are he’s my best friend. I just want him to be happy and I want him to do hopefully what I get to do, which is go out on your own terms and see this thing through properly.”